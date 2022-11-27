Equal Pay for Women Cricketers: Gaps to be Filled after BCCI's Baby Step

Is women’s cricket in India finally moving towards gender equality? The positive vibes at the news of BCCI announcing equal match fees for women’s national teams across all formats makes one believe that it’s a step in the right direction.

For those familiar with the chequered history of the Women in Blue, just short of a half a century old in India (the first women’s nationals were held in Patna in 1973), it’s a landmark decision. All the buzz over the decision, coming in the wake of the formal announcement of the Women’s IPL starting in March 2023, showed that the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are doing something right.

The tipping point was possibly the 50 overs World Cup in England in 2017, where the Indian women’s team finished as the runners-up, but this recognition of their worth is the culmination of a long journey that began with the likes of Shanta Rangaswamy and Diana Eduljee and was continued by Anjum Chopra, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and others.