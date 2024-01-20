Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik ties knot with actor Sana Javed

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik announced on Saturday that he has married a second time to the country's popular actor Sana Javed in Karachi, finally ending the speculations around his separation with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

The cricketer released his wedding photograph on social media platform X with his new wife, with the words "And We created you in pairs".

There have been strong rumours since 2022 about differences between 41-year-old Shoaib and Sania leading to a split, and they have rarely been seen together in the last couple of years.

Just a few days back Malik unfollowed the Indian star on Instagram.

Their five-year-old son Izaan lives with Sania.