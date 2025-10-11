Gambhir-Gill chemistry set to drive Indian cricket in coming years

‘’It is still very early days because he has only captained in six Tests. But, the way he is handling pressure is standing out,’’ Gambhir said during a chat with the broadcasters. ‘’He will keep growing. He is still a work in progress. He still has not seen the worst days in his captaincy tenure. It will happen someday. One day, there will be lows. Now, he is a one-day captain as well. I want to actually see how he reacts when things don't go his way - whether it's personally or from the team's point of view,’’ Gambhir said.

‘’I have always told him one thing: I will always be there to back him and protect him. My job is to take the pressure off him, I am ready to take all the criticism for him till the time he is doing all the right things for the team, till the time he is absolutely transparent and honest with the players in the dressing room. That’s the only way to earn respect. So far, he has been brilliant, transparent, he has been upfront.

‘’He has said the right things, done the right things. He has worked extremely hard. He has ticked all the boxes. What more can a coach ask from a captain who has ticket all the right boxes,’’ he said.

Gill, who was unbeaten on 129 when India declared their innings on Saturday, has scored 966 runs in Tests this calendar year to lead India’s scoring charts. After securing an extremely creditable 2-2 draw in England, India are now eyeing their first series sweep under Gill’s captaincy.