Gautam Gambhir appointed as Indian team head coach
The 42-year-old Gambhir, a key member of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning Indian side, led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014
World Cup-winning opening batter Gautam Gambhir was named as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, replacing Rahul Dravid at the top post on Tuesday, 9 July.
Dravid quit the post after India's recent T20 World Cup triumph in the Americas.
"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward," BCCI secretary Jay Shah posted in his X account.
"His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey."
He was the mentor of the KKR team that won the IPL title in 2024.