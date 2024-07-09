Gautam Gambhir appointed as Indian team head coach

World Cup-winning opening batter Gautam Gambhir was named as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, replacing Rahul Dravid at the top post on Tuesday, 9 July.

Dravid quit the post after India's recent T20 World Cup triumph in the Americas.

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward," BCCI secretary Jay Shah posted in his X account.