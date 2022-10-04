Gutted that I won't be part of T20 World Cup: Bumrah

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is gutted about missing the T20 World Cup due to a back injury but will be cheering his team as he goes through his recovery.

"I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," Bumrah tweeted on Tuesday.

The BCCI on Monday ruled Bumrah out of the ICC event, dealing a massive setback to the Indian team.