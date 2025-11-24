Guwahati diary: Melancholia over Zubeen Garg’s loss still hangs heavy

The sense of melancholia in Assam refuses to go away even two months after the unusual death of Zubeen Garg, arguably their biggest cultural icon in recent times. In what would have been his 53rd birthday on November 18, Guwahati remembered him in huge congregation with some of his famous songs, tears and nostalgia.

For two young volunteers at the Barsapara Stadium during the ongoing Test match - Trishapurna Das and Fwjwngshri Swargiary – Zubeen is still very much alive. ‘’We still feel he is very much with us. Only few days back, we have celebrated Zubeen’s birthday in our college and you should have been there to see the raw emotions,’’ remarked Trishapurna, an undergraduate Psychology student and resident of Jalukbari.

Fwjwngshri, a Statistics student and resident of Paltan Bazar, normally doesn’t talk much but gets animated as the topic of their folk hero comes up. Assam, the land of music and Bihu dance, has produced a long list of performers with longevity – with Dr Bhupen Hazarika making Kolkata his home for years. However, the untimely passing of Zubeen and the folk hero status he enjoyed made him an unique breed.

‘’For most people of the country, Mayabini could have been his most familiar song, but we know hundred of his songs by heart as he has sung in a lot of languages, including Bengali. The reason why he occupies a special place in our hearts is the way he always stood for the Assamese people through his NGO and the way he opened the doors for people during the Covid pandemic,’’ Fwjwngshri's eyes lit up.