Hardik Pandya: From trolls, abuse to being the MVP of T20 World Cup

When Hardik Pandya inched his way along with his teammates to Wankhede Stadium – wading through a manic crowd on Thursday evening - he must have been wondering at how quickly life can come a full circle. From being possibly the most vilified man even two months back during the IPL as the new Mumbai Indians captain at the same venue, not to speak of brutal trolls, he returned there as a hero after being adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the T20 World Cup.

The ICC rankings released on Wednesday saw him becoming the first Indian to be the No.1 T20 allrounder (jointly with Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga), but it hardly tells the whole story. It was not only that make-or-break final over against South Africa, but the way Pandya lived up to his billing of being the premier allrounder of the team with a tally of 144 runs at a strike rate of 150 and 11 wickets which earned him the promotion.

It’s not the first time that life has thrown a curveball at him. Bouncing back from the fall guy image courtesy of an unsavoury controversy he courted with his comments at a TV talk show, a career-threatening back injury, Pandya had consolidated his place in the white ball set-up till a freak injury during the 2023 World Cup ended his campaign.