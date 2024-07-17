Have fame, money changed Virat Kohli? Ex-teammate triggers debate

A no-holds-barred comment from Amit Mishra, a former India leg-spinner, about Virat Kohli being a changed person over the years has gone viral on social media, more so in an ecosystem where being politically correct is the norm.

Speaking on Subhankar Mishra’s YouTube show Unplugged, the former leg-spinner from Delhi, once known to be close to Kohli, has come out with scathing remarks about the superstar, triggering off a slew of memes from Kohli loyalists. What possibly added fuel to the fire was the bowler’s take on Rohit Sharma, who Mishra felt had remained unchanged despite his exploits over the years.

"I have seen Virat change a lot. We had almost stopped talking, when you get fame and power, they think people are reaching out to them for a purpose," said Mishra, who alleged that in his avatar as India skipper, Kohli was never forthcoming with him about his exclusion from the Test squad.

"As a cricketer, I respect him a lot, but I don’t share the same equation with him as I used to," said the 41-year-old, who once courted the serious charge of molestation during his playing career. ‘’Why does Virat have few friends? His and Rohit’s natures are different," Mishra observed, despite the fact that the Big Two of Indian cricket have publicly gelled extremely well over the last few years, including retiring together after the T20 World Cup triumph last month.