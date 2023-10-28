Head hundred helps Australia scrape Ravindra-powered New Zealand by 5 runs

Travis Head's bulldozing hundred and game awareness in crunch moments helped Australia negate a marvellous century by Rachin Ravindra to register a thrilling five-run victory over New Zealand in their World Cup match in Dharamsala on Saturday.

The destruction of Head (109 off 67 balls) and his opening partner David Warner (81 off 65 balls) during their 175-run alliance upfront gelled well with some late-order biffing as Aussies overcame a middle-order meltdown to post 388 all out, after they were put into bat.

Ravindra made a sparkling 116 off 89 balls and James Neesham a manic 39-ball 58 but the Kiwis could only manage 383 to suffer their second successive defeat in the tournament.

The cumulative score of 771 posted by the two teams is highest aggregate score in a World Cup game surpassing 754 collectively notched up by South Africa (428) and Sri Lanka (326) in New Delhi on October 7, in this very event.

With this win, Australia have eight points from six matches, same as New Zealand, and they are firmly entrenched at No. 4 at this point.

But that position did not come without its moments of scares. Ravindra gave them the biggest of them all with an innings that belied his tender age of 23.