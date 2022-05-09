How Dhoni's advice has made Conway the batter to beat in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings' charismatic batter Devon Conway has emerged at the saviour of the defending champions as they rally from the bottom half of the table and make a renewed bid to make the playoff of IPL 2022.



The prolific run-getter from New Zealand was missing from the earlier part of the tournament this year but since his arrival in Mumbai, he has become a star for the four-time champions, who have seen quite a bit of turmoil this season. CSK were off to one of their worst starts in the tournament's history with Ravindra Jadeja handing over the captaincy reins back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni after a series of reverses.



On Sunday, CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 91 runs, with left-hander Conway being outstanding during his 87 off 49 deliveries as he emerged 'Player of the Match'.



Conway revealed that he prefers to keep things simple, adding that a bit of advice from captain Dhoni on how to play the sweep shot had worked wonders for his batting.



"The thought process was just about keeping it simple. It was just about communicating with (opener) Ruturaj (Gaikwad). With (batting coach Mike) Hussey, I just discussed about how the surface would be and who the bowlers would be to target. I am just happy to build that partnership up with Rutu (Gaikwad), and the way he's playing, he makes my job easier. I have to be true to myself, authentic to myself. I look to play cricket shots and just assess where to put my foot down. I have to give credit to MS, because I got out trying to play the sweep in the last game, and he told me to look to play straight," said Conway.