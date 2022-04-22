I am not interested in the job: Eoin Morgan rules himself out from Test captaincy

"Absolutely not, no. I'm very happy with the role that I play within the white-ball team and English cricket at the moment. It has been the part of my career that I'm most proud of. My career is firmly focused on World Cups, and hopefully sustaining what we've built over the last six years is probably going to be the most important part of what I leave behind eventually. I haven't played red-ball cricket for a long time. I wouldn't have any interest in the job. I would be no good at it," Morgan told Sky Sports.



Morgan, who played a Test match in February 2012 against Pakistan at Dubai, has backed Stokes to take the role of captaining England in the longest format of the game.



"Obviously Ben is a fantastic player, a brilliant leader, though he doesn't need to have the captain's armband on to lead like he does. The experience of the World Cup final here (at Lord's) really showed his true colours in the way that he led from start to finish - and throughout the whole tournament as well," he said.



"He'd certainly be a candidate. I think it would be hard to turn down the captaincy. It's a privileged position to be in. Obviously circumstances have to be right, but most people who want to take red-ball cricket forward would like to take it on."