T20 WC: Santner unwell, Jamieson back as Canada ask New Zealand to bowl

Under the bright Chennai sun at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Canada won the toss and chose to bat against New Zealand in their Group D clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Tuesday, opting to set the tempo on what appeared a promising surface.

Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa, reading the pitch with cautious optimism, said the strip looked ideal for batting early, with the promise of spin coming into play as the match wore on. “It looks like a good surface to start on,” he observed, hinting at a tactical plan to post a competitive total and let his spinners weave their craft later in the day. With Kaleem Sana sidelined due to injury, Shivam Sharma was drafted into the XI.