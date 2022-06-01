ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup qualification process to begin on June 3

The World Cup, which was initially set to take place in 2021, was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and rescheduled for January 2023. It will act as a curtain-raiser for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will also be hosted by South Africa in February 2023.



"We are thrilled to be able to support the development of young female players by holding the U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa on the eve of the senior event," said ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley.



"The ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup has been the stepping stone for so many of the world's best male players, so we are excited to see how the inaugural U19 women's edition will drive the growth of women's cricket and improve the number of elite international playing opportunities for females at this age group in the years to come."



Asia Regional Development Manager Aminul Islam said he was looking forward to the Qualifier in his region, and believes it will be an effective tool in identifying upcoming talent.



"We are embarking on a very exciting journey where we will see some of the most exciting young female talent in Asia competing in Malaysia next week," he said.