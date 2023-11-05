ICC World Cup: B'day Boy Kohli's ton sets 327 run chase for South Africa

Virat Kohli gave his fans a perfect birthday treat when he finally struck his highly-anticipated 49th ODI century in an unbeaten innings of supreme patience and perseverance to power India to above-par 326/5 against South Africa in the World Cup here on Sunday.

A frenzied response, South Africa's resurgence and the Kohli's missing maestro Sachin Tendulkar's record-equalling 49th ODI ton twice in three innings made an ideal setting to the match on Kohli's 35th birthday.

The Indian run-machine, who got out for 95 and 88 against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, did not disappoint the ecastic Eden full house giving a perfect icing on the cake to score the historic century on a difficult Eden track.

The monkey was finally off his back in the 49th over when Kohli gently pushed Kagiso Rabada for a single and followed it up with his usual quiet celebration nowadays.

It came off 119 balls with 10 fours, that summed up how Kohli toiled hard for the milestone.

For Kolhi, who remained unbeaten on 101 facing 121 deliveries, it came in 277 innings, while Tendulkar brought up his 49th ODI century in 452 innings.

The relief was well evident as he took his helmet off, kissed his bat, and saluted the crowd giving a standing ovation with their smartphone flash guns lighiting up the atmosphere.

The century seemed assured this time when Kohli crunched Rabada through covers in the previous overs to race to 97.