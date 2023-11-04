ICC World Cup: Buoyant India brace to carry on without Hardik Pandya

Prasidh Krishna, the lanky Karnataka paceman who made a comeback from an injury sometime back along with Jasprit Bumrah, has been named as a replacement – though no prizes for guessing that he is more a standbye in case any of the in-form pace trio breaks down in the rest of the campaign.

It must be tough to be in Pandya’s shoes, whose tryst with injuries continue to haunt him at critical junctures of his career. The way he was providing the much-needed balance to India’s playing XI in the first four matches – as the third pacer and the number six who was capable of adapting as per the needs of the situation – there was talk that his presence could be as valuable to Rohit Sharma & Co in 2023 as Ben Stokes’ to England four years back.

"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I’ll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP,’’ a heartbroken Pandya posted on X.

The Indian team, which would not like to take a foot off the pedal at this stage, gave enough indication that they would not attempt a change in template.

‘’The fact is we don’t have a sixth bowler, but we have the wrongfooted inswing menace (Virat Kohli) waiting to have a go,’’ chief coach Rahul Dravid said at the media conference with a wry sense of humour. ‘’We also have Surya who can roll his arm for a few overs along with Rohit too,’’ he added.