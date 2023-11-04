ICC World Cup: Can Temba Bavuma draw on South Africa’s rugby glory?

Can Temba Bevuma, the South African captain who prefers to lie under the radar, do a Siya Kolisi on November 19? There is, of course, a lightyears’ difference between the two in terms of achievement – but the current Proteas lot is making the cricket fans of the rainbow nation dream again.

When Kolisi held aloft the Rugby World Cup trophy for the second time in a row a week back, the Springboks became the first nation to win the title a record four times. Four years back, Kolisi had already become the first black captain to achieve the honours for his country while the odds are stacked against Bavuma to end their jinx in the 50-overs showpiece.

‘’We have come this far on the back of some good performances and will obviously draw on the rugby team’s performance,’’ said Bavuma, who was the first black captain to be appointed fulltime in all three formats in 2021. It must have been a trying period for him to rally around a dressing room which has a chequered history of racial tensions, but the pocket-sized Bavuma has managed the contradictions quite well so far.