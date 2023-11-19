ICC World Cup final: Australia beat India by 6 wickets

Was it cricket by chance? Or did Australians showed superior skills to the Men in Blue? Well, the latter looks to be a more palatable explanation of what unfolded at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday.

Team India's dream run crashed at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday as Australia made light of the 240 run chase despite three quick losses.

First, Australian bowlers confined the star-studded Indian batting order to a petty 140 all out, and then the Kangaroos did not let the three early losses to their head. No, actually they sent in their 'Head' to anchor the faltering innings. And Travis Head played with a cool head and superb skills.

Result: Australia comfortably scored 241 runs in 43 overs.