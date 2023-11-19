ICC World Cup final: How Pat Cummins & Co gatecrashed into India’s party

When Australian captain Pat Cummins threw the gauntlet on Saturday that there’s "nothing more satisfying than silencing a big crowd", it was seen more as a verbal volley ahead of the big game. At the end of it all, it was a triumph of true Aussie grit that won the day as they gatecrashed into India’s party in front of their 90,000-plus fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

In the roll of honour for the 50-overs World Cup, there is one country that shines the brightest with six crowns: 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and now 2023. There is, of course, a major difference in how Cummins & Co charted their path to glory against the sentimental favourites India in the final.

Barring their maiden triumph way back in ’87 under Allan Border, there was always an aura of invincibility in their last four titles – with Ricky Ponting’s men making it a habit with an all-win record in 2003 and 2007. This time, it was far from the case as the team looked jaded while slumping into two back-to-back defeats in first two games before bouncing back with nine wins on the trot.

Where did it all go wrong for India? The frustration to find a closure, on the back of a series of overpowering performances to make it 10 wins in a row, will hurt them much more than the two semi-final heartbreaks in 2015 and 2019.