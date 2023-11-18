ICC World Cup final: Keep calm and focus on the job, Rohit tells his boys

Keep calm. These two words are a simple message from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to his boys ahead of their high stakes World Cup final against Australia on Sunday.

It had been an exemplary outing so far for India as well as their inspirational captain on the personal front, with the ‘Hitman’ executing his role of giving those flowing starts in the powerplay to perfection – amassing 550 runs to be the fifth highest run-getter in the tournament. Only Virat Kohli, with 711 runs, has scored more runs than him to be leading the charts.

‘’At an emotional level, it’s quite a big thing to be playing the final as the day is now here. However, as professional athletes, we have to keep it aside and focus on the job at hand rather than thinking about the occasion,’’ Rohit said at a choc-a-bloc media conference ahead of the team’s optional practice session.

Making the final at the end of two years since the Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma regime took over after a league stage exit in the 2021 T20 World Cup, it completes a cycle – where the trophy tomorrow can be like a icing on the cake.