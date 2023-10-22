ICC World Cup: India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets; Shami shines with a fifer

India beat New Zealand by four wickets to record their straight fifth win in the World Cup here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli struck 95 off 105 balls and shared 78 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out) for the sixth wicket to chase down the 274-run target in 48 overs.

Captain Rohit Sharma contributed 46 off 40 balls at the top of batting order.

Lockie Ferguson was the most successful New Zealand bowler with figures of 2 for 63.