Cricket

ICC World Cup: India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets; Shami shines with a fifer

Virat Kohli struck 95 off 105 balls and shared 78 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out) for the sixth wicket to chase down the 274-run target in 48 overs

Virat Kohli smashed 95 off 105 balls against New Zealand in ICc World Cup on Sunday, 22 Oct (Photo: @BCCI)
Virat Kohli smashed 95 off 105 balls against New Zealand in ICc World Cup on Sunday, 22 Oct (Photo: @BCCI)
user

PTI

India beat New Zealand by four wickets to record their straight fifth win in the World Cup here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli struck 95 off 105 balls and shared 78 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out) for the sixth wicket to chase down the 274-run target in 48 overs.

Captain Rohit Sharma contributed 46 off 40 balls at the top of batting order.

Lockie Ferguson was the most successful New Zealand bowler with figures of 2 for 63.

Mohammed Shami's 5-wicket haul restricted the Kiwis to 273
Mohammed Shami's 5-wicket haul restricted the Kiwis to 273

Earlier, pacer Mohammed Shami grabbed 5/54 in his comeback game to help India restrict New Zealand to 273. Kuldeep Yadav bagged 2/73.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with a career-best 130.

New Zealand lost openers Devon Conway (0) and Will Young (17) cheaply, but thereafter Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75) shared a 159-run partnership to revive their innings.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 273 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 130, Rachin Ravindra 75; Mohammed Shami 5/54).

India: 274 for 6 in 48 overs (Virat Kohli 95, Rohit Sharma 46; Lockie Ferguson 2/63).

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


;
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x