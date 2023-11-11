ICC World Cup: India look to tick all the nine boxes before the semis

The one-match-at-a-time refrain is back in the Indian camp even as they have one eye on their semi-final nemesis four years back – New Zealand. Come Sunday, they will be looking to ensure that there are no hiccups against qualifiers Netherlands in Bengaluru though they have quietly begun their preparations for the big game next week.

‘’We know we have nine boxes to tick, and we’ve ticked eight. And we would certainly like to put on another really good display, do our best. It's all we can ask for and hope for from the boys,’’ head coach Rahul Dravid maintained in the pre-match media conference.

A politically correct statement from Dravid as expected -- as any potential weak link in the performance after such an incredible performance graph from India may serve as a distraction.