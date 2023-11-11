Spotted: Mick Jagger at Eden enjoying the Eng-Pak WC encounter

The England-Pakistan game at the Eden Gardens had a surprise guest of honour – Mick Jagger, the Rolling Stones frontman and one of the biggest pop music icons.

An acknowledged sports fan, the 80-year-old musician had earlier met a group of England players, including captain Jos Buttler, in their hotel restaurant ahead of the game. He was not here as a guest of the England team, but Dilip Doshi, a renowned former Indian spinner and businessman now settled in the UK is believed to have organised the visit.

Jagger watched the box from one of the VIP Boxes and was accompanied by Doshi, top brass of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and renowned Indian singer Usha Uthup.

Earlier this year, Jagger had posted a photo of him on Instagram attending the World Test Championship final between India and Australia at The Oval. He was also spotted recently watching the El Clasico in Barcelona.

A report in Daily Mail says that back in 1997, Jagger was frustrated that an ODI tournament featuring England in Sharjah was not live on TV in the UK - he got in touch with the company producing the telecasts for the matches and asked if he could help.

Jagger - who was on the Rolling Stones’ Bridges to Babylon world tour at the time and wanted to be able to watch the games in his trailer - then put up the money to stream the games on Cricinfo after founding his own own internet company: Jagged Internetworks.