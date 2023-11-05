ICC World Cup: No flair, but Virat Kohli keeps date with 49th ODI ton

A key component in the DNA of sports champions is their unique ability to cut out the noise and focus on the job at hand. Virat Kohli, the birthday boy at the Eden in their highly billed match today, showed it once more as he played a waiting game to reach his as 49th ODI century (101 not out) as India grafted their way to a potentially match-winning total of 326 for five wickets.

The South African top six had been in excellent form so far and are certainly capable of giving it a go, but the two-paced Eden wicket will not be making their job any easier. It will be pertinent to remember that of the six wins in their seven games so far, five have come while batting first while they survived a big scare to chase down a 270-odd target against Pakistan.

It will perhaps be no exaggeration to say that the master batter, playing his fourth and last 50-overs World Cup this year, is enjoying the aura of a Sachin Tendulkar in the 2011 edition.

The contest at the Eden, billed as a ‘dress rehearsal’ for the final, failed to overshadow a sense of occasion as the man turned 35 with all the stakeholders jumping on the bandwagon – from the crowd, official broadcasters and of course, the ever-obliging media.