ICC World Cup: Of Kohli’s scratchy 49th ton and a '5-star' Ravindra Jadeja

The aura of invincibility around Rohit Sharma’s men in this World Cup received a huge endorsement at a magical Eden Gardens on Sunday.

If Virat Kohli first laboured to keep his date with the 49th ODI century to emulate Sachin Tendulkar, the five-man bowling attack led by Ravindra Jadeja was more than enough to decimate South Africa, arguably the most potent batting line-up in the tournament.

It’s eight out of eight then – an all-win record which will remind one of Australia’s 2003 and 2007 crowns without a defeat. If today’s contest was billed as a ‘dress rehearsal’ for the final in view of the form of these top two teams, it turned out to be a mismatch after the hosts’ 243-run win as this match also saw an early finish.

The Proteas, who had been outbatting their opponents so far and did not look comfortable on two occasions they chased before (losing one to Netherlands and surviving a scare against Pakistan), simply did not have a Plan B once their main man Quinton de Kock chopped a Mohammed Siraj delivery onto his stumps for five.