ICC World Cup: Pakistan pip New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method to keep semis hopes alive

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method in a rain-hit World Cup game to keep their semi-final hopes alive here on Saturday.

Opener Fakhar Zaman played an unbeaten knock of 126 and was well-assisted by skipper Babar Azam (66 not out) during their run chase, which was impacted by intermittent rain.

New Zealand had amassed 401 for six in their 50 overs.

Following a short spell of rain, Pakistan were set a revised target of 342 in 41 overs. The rain returned in the 26th over with Pakistan cruising at 200 for one but no play was possible thereafter.