ICC World Cup: Rahul Dravid dismisses talk of ‘dress rehearsal’ of final

If Rahul Ravid harbours a secret regret of not winning the 50-overs World Cup as a player or captain, the Men in Blue under him are raising visions of India laying their hands to the trophy this time. However, the head coach is watchful as ever and feels nothing has been achieved as yet.

Is the India-South Africa game tomorrow, as many are saying, a dress rehearsal for the final? ‘’We are not worried about what many are saying,’’ he says with a smile at the pre-match media conference, before adding: ‘’We have played some good cricket in the seven matches so far. However, we still need to earn the rights to play the final.’’

Dravid, along with batting coach Vikram Rathour, meant business when they headed to the venue for a look at the wicket soon after reaching the team hotel here on Friday evening.