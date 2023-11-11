ICC World Cup: Stokes fires again, but will he continue in ODIs?

Come Wednesday (November 15), an in-form India takes on New Zealand in the first of the semi-finals in Mumbai. The next day, the City of Joy can brace for a cracker of a contest between five-time champions Australia – on a high after that miraculous win against Afghanistan – take on second placed South Africa. The final is scheduled in Ahmedabad on November 19 with a reserve day.

Speaking to the media on Friday, England opener Dawid Malan – the second oldest member of the team after Moeen Ali at 36 – was candid about an uncertain future for him in country colours. The mood was that it was time for a shake-up, but at least three members of their golden generation showed the decisionmakers at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) need to think hard before taking any drastic calls.

The most heartening resurgence was that of Ben Stokes (84 off 76 balls), who starred in a mature 132-run partnership with former captain Joe Root (60 off 72) to lay the foundation for a late charge from captain Jos Buttler and Harry Brook.

Bairstow, such a key figure behind England’s white ball success in recent years, also raked up his only second fifty in the tournament.

The talismanic Stokes, who had a second ton in a row beckoning him after a 108 against the Dutch, had come out of retirement from one-dayers to play this World Cup.