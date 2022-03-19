I'm a work in progress, focussing on controllables: Hardik Pandya

Injury-prone Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya says he is still a "work in progress" and is focussing on the "controllables" as he gears up to lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming Indian Premier League beginning March 26.



The 28-year-old has been battling fitness concerns ever since injuring his back in 2019 and didn't find a place in the Indian team for the last few series against New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka.



"I was just spending time with family, working hard as always. (I'm) making sure I prepare well. For me, it was a time of self realising, a lot of thinking about what I want and what will work for me going forward and I got these answers during this time," Hardik said in a video posted on the IPL website.



There was a lot of buzz when Pandya was named the captain of the Gujarat Titans, after he was not retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL mega auction in February.



"I don't think it is going to be my comeback or I am focusing on it. For me, right now I just want to be in a positive mindset and I'm not looking way ahead, I am just focussing on things which are controllables, which is looking after my body and making my team win," he said.