“I’m some time away, but when it’s time, it’s time”: KL Rahul on retirement

India batter KL Rahul has revealed that he has thought about retirement but believes the moment to step away from the game is still some distance off, stressing that he would not prolong his career once he feels the time is right.

Speaking in an interview with former England captain Kevin Pietersen, Rahul said the idea of retirement does not intimidate him, as he is clear that there is more to life than cricket.

The 33-year-old, a regular across India’s Test and one-day sides, said being honest with oneself is key when considering the end of a career. He added that he would prefer to walk away gracefully rather than linger beyond his peak.

Rahul’s outlook, he explained, is shaped by his belief that no individual is indispensable to the sport. He said cricket in India and around the world would continue regardless of his presence, a mindset he feels will make any future decision easier.

That perspective has deepened since the birth of his first child, with Rahul admitting that fatherhood has fundamentally changed how he views life and professional success. Family, he said, now carries greater weight than achievements on the field.