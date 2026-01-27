“I’m some time away, but when it’s time, it’s time”: KL Rahul on retirement
India batter reflects on injuries, perspective after fatherhood and life beyond cricket in candid interview
India batter KL Rahul has revealed that he has thought about retirement but believes the moment to step away from the game is still some distance off, stressing that he would not prolong his career once he feels the time is right.
Speaking in an interview with former England captain Kevin Pietersen, Rahul said the idea of retirement does not intimidate him, as he is clear that there is more to life than cricket.
The 33-year-old, a regular across India’s Test and one-day sides, said being honest with oneself is key when considering the end of a career. He added that he would prefer to walk away gracefully rather than linger beyond his peak.
Rahul’s outlook, he explained, is shaped by his belief that no individual is indispensable to the sport. He said cricket in India and around the world would continue regardless of his presence, a mindset he feels will make any future decision easier.
That perspective has deepened since the birth of his first child, with Rahul admitting that fatherhood has fundamentally changed how he views life and professional success. Family, he said, now carries greater weight than achievements on the field.
The Karnataka batter also spoke openly about the toll of repeated injuries, describing the mental strain of rehabilitation as the toughest challenge of his career. While physical pain can be managed, he said recurring setbacks can sap motivation and force players to question whether continuing at the highest level is worth the effort.
Rahul acknowledged that there were moments during injury layoffs when his mind told him he had done enough, both professionally and financially, and could consider stepping away. Overcoming those doubts, he said, has been a constant internal battle.
Despite those reflections, Rahul remains active and committed. He is set to represent Karnataka in a must-win Ranji Trophy fixture against Punjab in Mohali on Thursday, underlining that, for now, his focus remains firmly on the game.
