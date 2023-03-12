IND v AUS 4th Test, Day 4: Kohli's 186 give India edge, Australia trail by 88 runs

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli showed impeccable grit, discipline and concentration to make a magnificent 186 as India took a 91-run lead over Australia after being bowled out for 571 in their first innings during the fourth Test at Motera stadium on Sunday.

At stumps, Australia reached 3/0 in six overs of their second innings and trail India by 88 runs with just one day left in the match. Travis Head making all the runs, as he and makeshift opener Matthew Kuhnemann, negotiated the tricky six overs from Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.

If Shubman Gill was the talk of the town with his sparkling 128 on Saturday, it was Kohli's turn to be in the spotlight on Sunday to break his drought of Test century which lasted 1025 days through his determined 364-ball stay at the crease, hitting 15 boundaries and enthralling a sizeable Sunday crowd.

He was also supported by a nice 44 from KS Bharat and an excellent 79 from Axar Patel. For Australia, Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy took three wickets each while Mitchell Starc and Matthew Kuhnemann took a scalp each.

After 3.3 overs into the start of final session, Axar got India in the lead by cutting Todd Murphy through backward point for four. When Cameron Green was brought back in the attack, Kohli was quick to unfurl a cover-drive to an outside off-stump delivery.