IND v SA 2nd Test: Kuldeep’s patience pays as Guwahati wicket impresses on Day 1
"Our bowlers did well to ensure none of the SA batters got a big score," says Ryan ten Doeschate
The Day 1 turnout at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium may not have done justice to the historic occasion of being the first Test at the venue – but the state of the wicket certainly did. It looks a decent Test match wicket where India may have finished with a slight edge but the action could continue well past three days unless there is a major batting meltdown by either team.
The outrage over the strip at Eden Gardens, where the first Test finished in two and-a-half days with the hosts succumbing to a humiliating defeat, put the onus on the centre which belongs to BCCI secretary Devojit Saikia.
After South Africa had their way with the toss again, Temba Bavuma & Co showed they have the stomach for a fight to grind it out against whatever India threw at them – till Kuldeep Yadav struck.
Hamstrung by the absence of their key batter and captain Shubman Gill, the Indian team management were forced to give up the adventurism of Kolkata – bringing in Sai Sudarshan as a specialist batter and a seaming allrounder in Nitish Kumar Reddy in place of Axar Patel. As it turned out, it made for common wisdom to allow Kuldeep a longer run in the home Tests and the wrist spinner showed what he brings to the table with his turn and bounce even when the pitch is not doing much.
It was an exhibition of persistence on part of Kuldeep, who ended the day with three valuable wickets of Ryan Rickleton, Tristan Stubbs and an impulsive Wiaan Mulder. Stubbs – better known as an utility man in white ball cricket but promoted to number three – had dropped anchor with his captain Temba Bavuma for what could be an extremely significant 84-run partnership for the third wicket in the end.
He took on the Chinaman bowler for the first six of their innings over long on but then, Kuldeep had the last laugh when he drew Stubbs forward with one that turned away from him to induce an edge to the lone slip.
The Proteas seemed in line with their plan to aim for a 350-plus total when Mulder fell to an atrocious shot selection against Kuldeep as the allrounder looked like settling down.
There was a mini collapse in the final session when the visitors lost four wickets from a comfortable position of 156 for two and a lot will depend on how Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj can strike with the new ball – which was taken on the fag end of the day and produced immediate dividends.
‘’The wicket was a massive contrast to what we got in Kolkata. It makes for good, old fashioned Test cricket where first innings runs will be very important,’’ remarked Ryan Ten Doeschate, India’s assistant coach. Asked about Kuldeep’s three-wicket haul, the Dutchman said: ‘’It showed his quality to pick up three wickets on a first day track. I think our bowlers did well to ensure that none of the South Africa batters got a big score.’’
Meanwhile, Bavuma – whose priceless 55 at the Eden paved the way for South Africa to carve a critical lead, seems to worked on a template to taking on the Indian spinners on the front. The 41 he scored today helped him cross 1000 runs as a captain in Tests, the ninth South African to do so in this format.
He got to the mini landmark in his 20th innings, the joint second-fastest for the Proteas alongside Dudley Nourse and only behind Graeme Smith. It’s all set for an interesting second day on Saturday – with India hoping to get down to bat by the first session itself.
