IND v SA 2nd Test: Kuldeep’s patience pays as Guwahati wicket impresses on Day 1

The Day 1 turnout at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium may not have done justice to the historic occasion of being the first Test at the venue – but the state of the wicket certainly did. It looks a decent Test match wicket where India may have finished with a slight edge but the action could continue well past three days unless there is a major batting meltdown by either team.

The outrage over the strip at Eden Gardens, where the first Test finished in two and-a-half days with the hosts succumbing to a humiliating defeat, put the onus on the centre which belongs to BCCI secretary Devojit Saikia.

After South Africa had their way with the toss again, Temba Bavuma & Co showed they have the stomach for a fight to grind it out against whatever India threw at them – till Kuldeep Yadav struck.

Hamstrung by the absence of their key batter and captain Shubman Gill, the Indian team management were forced to give up the adventurism of Kolkata – bringing in Sai Sudarshan as a specialist batter and a seaming allrounder in Nitish Kumar Reddy in place of Axar Patel. As it turned out, it made for common wisdom to allow Kuldeep a longer run in the home Tests and the wrist spinner showed what he brings to the table with his turn and bounce even when the pitch is not doing much.