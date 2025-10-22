IND v AUS: Adelaide wicket raises hopes of Big Two firing again tomorrow

Past records, including the last Border–Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, don’t count for much in the day-to-day; but it’s impossible to ignore Kohli’s exploits across formats at tomorrow’s venue.

It’s not for nothing that Adelaide is often dubbed Kohli’s ‘second home’, as the former India captain has amassed 975 runs there in just 12 international matches — the most by an Indian at that ground. From unforgettable centuries in Tests to fluent limited-overs knocks, Kohli’s bat has rarely gone silent in Adelaide.

Rohit Sharma’s track record, on the other hand, is strikingly different. In 12 matches and 15 innings across formats at Adelaide, he has managed only 287 runs — at a disappointing average of 19.13. This is the worst average among all Indian batters who have scored a minimum of 100 runs at the venue! In ODIs, which are considered Rohit’s domain, he has played six games and scored just 131 runs, at 21.83, with a highest score of 43.

His most recent outing in Adelaide during the 2025 BGT was a forgettable one, with scores of 3 and 6 in a pink-ball Test. Dismissed by Scott Boland and Pat Cummins, Rohit looked a pale shadow of his best red-ball self – which raised fresh questions about his longevity in top-flight cricket.

However, the ODI is a format where Rohit has historically flourished — and he is the only batter to have three double centuries there. Having worked on his fitness since his retirement from Tests and drawing confidence from his IPL form, he knows this five-match ODI window — the remaining two in Australia, followed by three at home against South Africa — could well be his last chance to show what he can still bring to the table.