IND vs AUS: Ro-Ko show in Sydney shows they are not going anywhere yet

When the Ro-Ko show finally ended at Sydney on Saturday evening and the stands looked very much an Indian bastion, one of the numerous banners held aloft with a photo of them together said: ‘God’s plan.’ One need not be a believer and take it literally but then, no one could have written the script better for the pair.

If it was the same venue eight months back which brought curtains down on their Test careers in an anti-climactic fashion, a dead rubber showed there is still enough fire left in the belly for the Big Two when it comes to white ball cricket. After enduring a nightmarish run in three of the five Tests he played, Rohit sat out of the last Test – only to follow Virat Kohli in retiring from the long format during the IPL.

Kohli fared no better in what eventually turned out to be his last Test innings at Sydney – poking at a Scott Boland delivery on the sixth stump only to be pouched at the second slip for six runs.

Much water had flowed under the river since then and the epitaph of the pair had virtually been written as they flew into Australia for one last time.

The unbeaten 168-run partnership between the two may have come in a dead rubber, but the most intense of public scrutiny, non-stop trolls and more significantly – an apparent lack of empathy from a headstrong coach and chief selector would have been hard to bear for less tougher characters.