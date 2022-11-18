Ind vs NZ: First T20I called off due to rain

The first T20 International of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled as incessant rain made the ground unplayable here on Friday.

India are slated to play two more T20Is, followed by three ODIs as part of their tour of New Zealand.

Both the teams had come in following their exit from the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia. While India lost to eventual champions England, New Zealand were defeated by Pakistan.