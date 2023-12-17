IND vs SA: Arshdeep, Avesh star in emphatic Indian victory in 1st ODI

Pacers Arshdeep Singh bowled a dream first spell and found an ally in equally menacing Avesh Khan as a second-string Indian team completely annihilated South Africa by eight wickets in the opening ODI here on Sunday.

India now lead the three-match series 1-0.

Having gone into the match without a single wicket in his previous three ODI appearances, Arshdeep more than made up for it with his maiden five-wicket haul as South Africa were all-out for 116 in 27.3 overs. The target was surpassed in only 16.4 overs.

Playing their first 50-over game post the World Cup final, it seemed that Arshdeep (5/37 in 10 overs) and Avesh (4/27 in 8 overs) had picked up a cue from their seniors Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as a quality Proteas batting line-up was made to look like novices on a track that offered a lot of help due to underlying moisture.

In reply, debutant B. Sai Sudharshan (55 not out off 43 balls) showed during his stay at the wicket why he is rated so highly. He made the chase look like a cakewalk.

The sinewy southpaw looked elegant and upright while driving on the up and looked strong off the back-foot, while pulling the short ball. Against spinners, he put a big stride forward, which is hallmark of a good player. The on-drive off Tabraiz Shamsi was a treat for the eyes.

Sai had seasoned Shreyas Iyer (52 off 45 balls) for company, who looked in fine touch, something that augurs well for India, ahead of the upcoming Test series.

However, the story of the day was how Indian pacers rattled South Africa with the ball jagging around for the first hour and a half which spelt doom for the home side.