India batter Shreyas Iyer named ICC Men's player of the month for February 2022

Iyer went even better in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, aggregating 204 runs without being dismissed across three innings at a highly impressive strike-rate of 174.36.



He registered unbeaten scores of 57 off 28 balls, 74 off 44 balls and 73 off 45 balls across three matches, while striking 20 fours and seven sixes collectively in an astonishing Player of the Series performance.