India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs, to face England in the semifinals

Fancied India crushed Zimbabwe by 71 runs here on Sunday to set up a semifinal clash against England in the T20 World Cup.

India will play England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186 for five in their last Group 2 match.

In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs .