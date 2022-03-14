India complete Lankan series-whitewash with massive 238-run win in second Test

"It's been a good run, and I have enjoyed it personally and as a team. We wanted to achieve a few things as a team, and we have done that," skipper Rohit Sharma said after leading the team to a perfect result in his first series at the helm.



He spoke about the positives that emerged from the two-match series.



We have seen Jadeja grow as a batter, and he seems to get better and better. Shreyas just carried on from where he left off in the T20 series against Sri Lanka. He knew he was stepping into the big shoes of guys like Rahane and Pujara, but he has everything that he requires. Rishabh seems to get better with each game that he plays," the skipper waxed eloquent.



Left-handed Karunaratne, one of the most consistent performers for Sri Lanka in recent times, raised his 14th Test century with a boundary off Jasprit Bumrah. He took some time to settle but worked the ball around swiftly, consistently placing them in the gaps.



Bumrah (3/23) eventually sent him back with slightly seaming ball that beat his bat to shatter the stumps. The lethal Indian fast bowler, who consistently made life tough for the Lankans, returned with match figures of 8 for 47, having taken a fifer at home for the first time in the first innings.