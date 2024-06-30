'India, India' chants echo as nation celebrates T20 World Cup triumph

The streets throughout the country erupted in joyous celebrations as thousands of people poured their emotions out after the Men in Blue clinched their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting encounter in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, 29 June.

Thousands of fans flooded the streets in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru, waving flags, lighting fireworks, and singing in unison to mark the monumental win.

As the decisive legal delivery was bowled by Hardik Pandya, sealing India's triumph, the scenes on the pitch and in the stands were nothing short of euphoric. Players and support staff were overcome with emotion, many bursting into tears. India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, was among those most visibly moved.

Unlike the tears he shed after the 2023 World Cup final loss, these were tears of unbridled joy. Rohit Sharma, along with his teammates, embraced each other in sheer jubilation, their long-awaited dream finally realised.