India leave door ajar for England after setting record 399-run target

India's questionable batting approach left the door ajar for England's bazballers to go for a record yet achievable 399-run target in the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the hosts once again allowing their fearless opponents to come back into the game.

Like the series opener, India had the opportunity to bat the Englishmen out of the match after Shubman Gill's 104 off 147 balls but their inexplicable batting approach in the final session of third day raised the visiting team's hopes.

India ended with 255 all out in their second innings.

On expected lines, England came out attacking through openers Zak Crawley (29 batting off 50) and Ben Duckett (28) before R Ashwin had the left-hander caught in his first over.

England ended at 67 for one at stumps with Crawley and night watchman Rehan Ahmed (9 batting) in the centre, still needing for 332 runs for a famous victory.

Though the odd ball is keeping low, there doesn't seem to be any demon in the pitch and England will be backing themselves to gun down the target and take a 2-0 series lead in the series.