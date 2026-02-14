India-Pakistan: Meet Usman Tariq, the mystery spinner who can be a X-factor

The tall lithe figure of Usman Tariq resembles more like a pace bowler, but the 28-year-old mystery spinner of Pakistan has been in the eye of the storm on the eve of the marquee India game on Sunday. His sling arm action, followed by an unusual pause at the point of delivery, has stirred up calls about his action but he could be the X-factor in a varied spin attack of his team on the slow surface of R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Making his T20 World Cup bow against the US in the last game, Usman created an immediate impact with three for 27 – but not before setting the tongues wagging about the legality of his action again. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cleared him twice, but it hasn’t stopped the chatter with the eloquent Ravi Ashwin weighing in on the issue on his YouTube channel. ‘’The dice seems to be loaded against the bowlers. If a batter can opt for a switch-hit or reverse sweep without prior notice, why can’t a bowler stop just before his delivery?’’ the master spinner observed.

Having said that, Ashwin also weighed in with a ploy Indian batters should adopt to counter the spinner who has claimed 11 wickets from his four T20I appearances so far. Ashwin felt that the onus is on the batter to move away from his stance once he stops - telling the umpire that he thought the bowler was ‘not ready.’ It remains to be seen whether the Pakistan team management eventually decides to pit him against India in such a high profile game where the scanner of the cricketing world is already on.