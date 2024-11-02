India reduce NZ to 171/ 9 in second innings at stumps on Day 2

New Zealand reached 171 for nine at stumps in their second innings on day two of the third Test against India in Mumbai on Saturday.

Will Young (51 off 100) top-scored for New Zealand.

The visitors lead India by 143 runs and the Test match will likely end by the second session of third day.

At the close of play, Ajaz Patel (7 not out) was at the crease.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/52) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/63) shared seven wickets between them for India.

Earlier, left-arm-spinner Patel (5/103) took five wickets to help dismiss India for 263 in their first innings.

Shubman Gill, who was unlucky to miss out on a century, anchored India's innings with a 146-ball 90 while Washington Sundar, who scored a brisk 38 off 36 deliveries, helped India take a slender 28-run first innings lead.

Rishabh Pant (60) scored an entertaining fifty in the morning session.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 235 all out and 171 for 9 in 43.3 overs (Will Young 51; Ravindra Jadeja 4/52, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/63).

India: 263 all out in 59.4 overs (Shubman Gill 90, Rishabh Pant 60; Ajaz Patel 5/103).