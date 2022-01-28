Indian cricket will be spineless if Ranji trophy is ignored: Ravi Shastri

"The Board has decided to conduct the Ranji Trophy this season in two phases. In the first phase, we plan to complete all matches of the league stage while the knockouts will be held in June," Shah said in a statement.



It is expected that the 38-team tournament will begin in the second week of February and the first phase will continue for about a month.



BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, after a meeting of the Board on Thursday, had said that the body intends to hold the tournament in "two phases".



This is because the BCCI is planning to start the IPL from March 27 and it will be practically impossible to hold the Ranji Trophy at a stretch.



Dhumal had said this after many state units and the BCCI brass held a meeting to discuss the way forward.