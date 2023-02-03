India's 2007 T20 WC hero Joginder Sharma announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former India medium pacer Joginder Sharma, who bowled the iconic match-winning final over in the 2007 World T20 summit clash against Pakistan, on Friday announced retirement form all forms of cricket.

The 39-year-old represented India in four ODIs and as many T20s between 2004 and 2007, picking five wickets. He played domestic cricket for Haryana.

"My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport," he said in a message posted on twitter.