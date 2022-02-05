Individuals need role clarity but will carry on from where Virat had left: Rohit Sharma

Skipper doesn't want to get Kuldeep back hurriedly

Rohit also made clear that the team management would be playing Kuldeep Yadav along with Yuzvendra Chahal.



"It is certainly on my mind to get them back together, Kuldeep specially, he hasn't played since IPL, he was part of IPL team but then he got injured, and then he was out since then.



"he hasn't played a lot of games after that, so we want to get him in slowly. We just do not want him to rush into things and it cannot do good for either the team and also for him," Rohit's statement is an indicator that he might be drafted in slowly.



Dodges questions on Test captaincy







It has been that time of the year when anybody and everybody have thrown their hats in the ring as far as Test captaincy is concerned. KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah have all expressed their desire openly and even for that matter Mohammed Shami who also is keen if he is considered a left-field selection.



"There is time for that (test captaincy), let us just focus on limited overs (series), which is in front of us. My focus is only on the West Indies series, the three ODIs and three T20s," he seemed a trifle irritated at the question.



"In this bubble life, we have to rotate players for workload management"







The skipper however agreed that in these times of bio-bubble, the workload management is paramount and players would need to be rotated.



"This work-load management is a serious thing and it is not that we just speak about it. Considering the number of matches we are playing, staying continuously in the bubble, travelling in COVID time, it is important that we give many players a chance, keep rotating."



One shouldn't be looking at one or two series defeats and miss the bigger picture.



"At the end of the day, the World Cup is important for us and how to prepare for that. We need to keep players fresh and injury free, that's most important for us. At the same time, we want to make sure we play best cricket also.



"We have good bench strength, so all the players will get a chance in these times."