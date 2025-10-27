Indore shame: Does BJP minister’s victim-shaming help our case as hosts?

Just when it seemed that the damage control machinery had swung into action after the alleged molestation of two Australian cricketers in Indore for the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup, a comment from a senior state minister from the ruling BJP has stirred fresh controversy. An entirely avoidable act which has not only stirred up the political pot but also sends a wrong signal for the country’s image at a time when India are set to host the 2036 Commonwealth Games and aspiring for Olympics.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of Madhya Pradesh who has a history of courting controversy for his misogynistic remarks, said: “Players must keep in mind that when they leave their place, their security and local administration should be informed because there is a huge craze for cricketers in India.”

Referring to an episode of overzealous fandom which he had witnessed in the UK but had no bearing on the Indore incident, the minister said: “A well-known English football player’s clothes were torn off by fans at a hotel in England in my presence. Cricket players are very popular. They should also be careful when they go out to roam.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on X : “What a shame! Obviously, the government will not act on him, but in a time when we bid for the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and when we invite investors too, it is shameful to have such a pathetic mentality in government.

‘’Is it a crime for a woman, be it from a cricket team or not, to walk on the streets of our cities? Instead of acting strongly on the many such incidents faced by women everyday, the minister saying such nonsense, is a disgrace,’’ he added.