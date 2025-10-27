Indore shame: Does BJP minister’s victim-shaming help our case as hosts?
Incident of two Australian women cricketers’ alleged molestation during Women's World Cup kicks up a storm
Just when it seemed that the damage control machinery had swung into action after the alleged molestation of two Australian cricketers in Indore for the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup, a comment from a senior state minister from the ruling BJP has stirred fresh controversy. An entirely avoidable act which has not only stirred up the political pot but also sends a wrong signal for the country’s image at a time when India are set to host the 2036 Commonwealth Games and aspiring for Olympics.
Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of Madhya Pradesh who has a history of courting controversy for his misogynistic remarks, said: “Players must keep in mind that when they leave their place, their security and local administration should be informed because there is a huge craze for cricketers in India.”
Referring to an episode of overzealous fandom which he had witnessed in the UK but had no bearing on the Indore incident, the minister said: “A well-known English football player’s clothes were torn off by fans at a hotel in England in my presence. Cricket players are very popular. They should also be careful when they go out to roam.”
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on X : “What a shame! Obviously, the government will not act on him, but in a time when we bid for the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and when we invite investors too, it is shameful to have such a pathetic mentality in government.
‘’Is it a crime for a woman, be it from a cricket team or not, to walk on the streets of our cities? Instead of acting strongly on the many such incidents faced by women everyday, the minister saying such nonsense, is a disgrace,’’ he added.
This comes in the wake of an incident over the weekend where two Australian players were ‘touched inappropriately’ by a motorcyclist in Indore where they beat England in their final league game on Saturday. The incident occurred while the players were walking to a cafe on Thursday morning after Australia’s victory. ‘’CA can confirm two members of the Australian women’s team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore,’’ Cricket Australia said in a statement. ‘’The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter.’’
A 30-year-old man, identified as Akil Khan, was arrested within hours of the incident on the basis of Cricket Australia’s complaint. A disturbing video released by Indore Police showed the alleged molester was unable to walk with his right leg and his left arm wrapped in a cast. Akil, according to a Times of India report, apparently first said that he wanted to take a selfie but later admitted that he made a U-turn and approached the players for a second time before molesting them and driving off on a motorcycle.
There is some ambiguity as to whether the Australian team had actually breached protocol by allowing the players to walk the streets unescorted, but Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) chief executive Paul Marsh said on record that players were not told of any rule. Meanwhile, AWCWVLC (Australian Women’s Cricket with Very Little Context), a social media handle for the country’s women cricketers revealed they have deleted their post criticising the unsavoury episode.
‘’Our emotions about what happened to them haven’t changed, but we cannot let our platform become a vessel for abuse and the most disgusting, misogynist comments that have been coming in the last hour,’’ AWCWVLC posted on their X-handle.
While the BCCI and Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) have condemned the incident unequivocally, Vijayvargiya’s comments could be enough to trigger off a chain of victim-shaming in the coming days.
Earlier in June this year, Vijayvargiya faced backlash for commenting that he “didn’t like girls and women wearing skimpy clothes” during an event in Indore.
In 2022, while addressing a Hanuman Jayanti gathering, Vijayvargiya had similarly drawn criticism after saying, “I won’t lie on Hanuman Jayanti, but girls these days wear such filthy clothes. We call women goddesses, but they don’t appear that way. They look like Shurpanakha. God has given you a beautiful body; at least wear decent clothes. Teach your children values.”