IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings capable of retaining the title, says Matthew Hayden

However, CSK succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of this season, in which both their batting and bowling had failed to click the way they would have liked.



But the Ravindra Jadeja-led side will be hoping to pick up their first points at the Brabourne Stadium when they meet with Lucknow Super Giant on Thursday.

"CSK will not be disheartened with the loss in their opening game against KKR. There were plenty of positives for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side. Their top-order saw a rare batting collapse in the first game but there's a lot of experience in the side and I am sure they'll come back stronger in the next game," Aussie batting legend Hayden said during an episode of Cricket Live on Star Sports.