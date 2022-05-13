IPL 2022: If I were a selector, would give Karthik ticket to T20 WC, says Harbhajan

"For me, if anyone has played the best role of a finisher in this entire IPL then it is none other than Dinesh Karthik. If I were a selector I would have given him a ticket to Australia for World Cup T20 and let him play for India as wicket keeper and batsman because he deserves that," added Harbhajan.



Asked about his picks as finishers for the Indian team in World Cup, Harbhajan thinks Hardik Pandya would form a great pair with Karthik to provide finishing touches to the innings. "And if ever Indian cricket team needs the best finisher then it should be Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya as they make a very powerful side.



"Anyway, I have gone deep into the future but yeah once again, I must say Dinesh Karthik has been incredible this season and I hope he gets a chance to bat a little early. 15 to 16 overs are enough for him to finish the game."