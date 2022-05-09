IPL 2022: If we make playoffs great but if we don't it's not the end of the world, says Dhoni

"When two other teams are playing, you don't want to be under pressure and thinking. You just have to think about what to do in the next game. If we make the playoffs, great. But even if we don't it's not the end of the world," he added.



However, Dhoni admitted that a perfect win like they registered against DC, would have been better if they had played well in the earlier part of the tournament.



"It (win) really helps. It would have been better if we would have had a win like this somewhere early. It was a perfect game," he said.



"The batters did really well. It was a toss where we wanted to win and field first, but in the heart, I was fine to lose the toss. The ball stops and comes, and it behaves only after 13-14 overs. Everybody contributed a bit. Runs on the board really help, and it was important to restrict their big-hitters," he added.