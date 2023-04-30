IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden ton propels RR to 212/7 against MI

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a stunning maiden century (124) to propel Rajasthan Royals to a massive 212 for 7 against Mumbai Indians in the 1,000th match of the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Sunday.

The local boy Jaiswal clobbered 16 fours and eight sixes to make 124 from just 62 balls to single-handedly power Rajasthan Royals to the big total, while Mumbai Indians conceded their third consecutive total in excess of 200 this season.

Jaiswal, who took his tally past 400 runs this season and also recorded the highest score of this IPL, had a special liking for Riley Meredith (4-0-51-1) as he hit half of his fours and a six against the Australian pacer.

Despite the other Royals batters failing to provide support from the other end, Jaiswal ensured the run-rate never dropped. His knock began with a sturdy 72-run opening stand with Jos Buttler (18).

Buttler got off the mark on his eighth ball while Jaiswal hit a six each off Cameron Green (3-0-31-0) and Jofra Archer (4-0-41-1) in the first couple of overs to provide RR the early momentum.

The left-handed Jaiswal hit four fours in an over from Meredith to take RR past 50 inside five overs, as they finished powerplay at a strong 65 for no loss.

Archer hit 149.3 kmph early on, as the MI pacer, having undergone a minor surgery in Belgium on his right elbow recently, looked to be hitting his straps in his third game of the season.

However, Archer struggled for line in his first spell (2-0-21-0) but used the short ball against RR's left-handed batters, and also claimed the wicket of Jason Holder (11).

Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla bowled an impressive first over and reaped the benefit in his next, getting Buttler caught at long-on to break the opening partnership in the eighth over.

Royals' captain Sanju Samson (14) began with a first-ball six but had a short stay in the middle, chipping one straight to deep midwicket off Arshad Khan (3-0-39-3) in the 10th over.

In the 11th over, while Jaiswal hit Chawla for a four to bring up his fourth fifty of this IPL, the leg-spinner bamboozled Devdutt Padikkal (2) for his second wicket in the game.

Before the start of play, the BCCI marked the occasion of the 1,000th match of the IPL with its secretary Jay Shah presenting mementos to the two captains -- Rohit Sharma and Samson -- as well as Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara and MI team icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Rohit, who was elevated to Mumbai Indians' captaincy back in April 2013, also completed his 150th match as the skipper of the five-time title winners.